COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — YMCAs across the Pikes Peak region are gearing kids up for summer vacation, because it is coming up, even though the weather outside may not feel like it.

They celebrated 25 years of Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, an event that aims to encourage kids to stay active all summer.

Activities were held at at Ys throughout the region.

Healthy Kids Day highlights the importance of kids to stay healthy and spend time with the family while school is out.

Mayor John Suthers was at the Southeast YMCA to proclaim Healthy Kids Day as a citywide initiative.

“Bottom line is too many of our kids today are spending too much time in front of television screens and with their mobile devices and things like that and we really need to emphasize the importance of getting involved in physical activities,” said Mayor Suthers.

Dozens of vendors were at the event showing families how they can stay engaged in healthy activities.

The YMCA of the Pikes Peak region is waiving all joining fees for the next several days.

