COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are in a standoff with a person of interest linked to a fatal stabbing in Colorado Springs early Sunday.

Police are in the 3600 block of Sheffield Lane near Newcastle Street where officers have been trying to speak to the person of interest.

According to authorities, the house is contained.

The stabbing happened just before 3 a.m. at the Quail Hill Mobile Home Park located in the 5100 block of Galley Road.

Police say at the scene they found a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

This is an active investigation. Detectives are conducting interviews and processing the crime scene.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.

