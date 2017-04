COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was Tasered and pepper sprayed by two suspects Saturday night.

It happened around 9:36 p.m. in the 700 block of W. Colorado Avenue near N. 7th Street.

Police responded to the area to investigate a reported robbery.

An investigation revealed the victim had invited a woman to his home. According to police, the woman came over and asked to borrow his phone to call a friend.

Police say another person knocked on the door, and when the victim went to answer it, the woman used a Taser on his back while the person at the door pepper sprayed him.

The victim was able to run out of his home to a nearby business where he called police.

According to police, the victim says it appears nothing was stolen from his home.

The investigation is ongoing.