COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sad news for those whose drink of choice at McDonald’s is Hi-C!

To many, Hi-C Orange Lavaburst is the drink of their childhood.

The orange drink became super popular in happy meals and at birthday parties.

Beginning next week, it will be on its way out and will be completely gone after July.

The move is already sparking outrage on social media.

was totally going to get out of bed today but then i heard mcdonalds did away with orange hi-c and now i don't see any reason to — nina (@KrisNina3) April 30, 2017

When you hear that McDonalds is getting rid of Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. pic.twitter.com/mouYqwdGo3 — Isaac Wenzel (@OnAirIsaac) April 30, 2017

You better not get rid of Hi-C Orange. I will riot so hard @McDonalds — Frank Casillas (@Franklynevr) April 30, 2017

No more Hi-C Orange at McDonald's? Another part of my my childhood being shattered by growing up and getting older. Thanks, Ronald. — Matt Day (@_FatJesus_) April 30, 2017

Hi-C Orange will be replaced by Sprite Tropic Berry and exclusively available at McDonald’s.

For now, Hi-C Orange is still listed in the Beverages section of their website, but not for much longer – so drink it all in!