DENVER, Colo. — Pets and pot – how much is too much, and what happens if your pet accidentally ingests cannabis?

A dog in Denver is currently recovering after eating edible marijuana, and the pet owner is now asking pot users to be more careful.

“We really thought there was something seriously wrong with her,” said dog owner Patty Moore.

Moore’s 10-year-old golden Chance couldn’t even stand to eat. She says Chance found edible marijuana leftover from 4/20 on a walk in the neighborhood.

A vet diagnosed the symptoms right away.

“Generally as far as toxicity goes, marijuana is a pretty safe one,” said vet Dr. Allison Jenkins.

Jenkins says edible pot can keep a dog high for several days, and it doesn’t take much – even just eating the wrapper is enough.

Some vets say they only see a handful of cases a year, while others in the Denver area claim to get 5 or 6 a week.

“They seem drunk. A dog that is depressed, lethargic, and appears drunk or stuporous,” Dr. Jenkins said.

Jenkins says marijuana won’t kill a dog unless it’s a gigantic amount rich in THC like the butter used to make edibles.

Chance is doing just fine, according to Moore, but she wants pot users to be more conscientious.