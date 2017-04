DENVER, Colo. — Saturday’s snowstorm didn’t stop several hundred people from joining the Climate March in Denver.

They marched near the state capitol and then posed in the shape of a giant thermometer as wet spring snow fell.

People and a few snowmen held signs in Civic Center Park across from Denver’s City Hall during a rally after the march.

About a dozen people rode stationary bikes to power the loudspeakers.

The demonstration was among dozens of marches held across the country to urge action on global warming.

Several thousand people turned out in Washington, D.C. on President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office, marching down Pennsylvania Avenue.

Participants in the march say they’re objecting to Trump’s rollback of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, among other things.

About 300 additional marches took place nationwide.