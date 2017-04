THORNTON, Colo. — An AMBER Alert has been activated for a 2-year-old with a severe medical condition.

Authorities say 2-year-old Iridian Perez was taken Sunday just after 9 a.m. from her grandmother’s apartment located at 1882 E. 104th Street Avenue in Thornton.

Iridian is believed to be with 22-year-old Meshelle Branch and 29-year-old Robert Owens.

Officials say Iridian requires close monitoring. She is around 2 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with butterflies on it, blue jeans and socks. She had no shoes on.

Branch is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie. Authorities say she has a history of drug abuse.

Owens is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 146 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

All three individuals were last seen in the Thornton area in a white 2012 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with shell and CO license plate RDQ-126.

If you have any information, call Thornton police at 720-977-5150.