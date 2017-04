FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died in what authorities are calling a commercial rafting accident Sunday.

It happened near the Arkansas River and Sunshine Rapid, at the end of Fremont County Road 61.

Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area around 12:40 p.m. after receiving a report of three people in the river following the accident.

At the scene, authorities found all three people out of the river, one of whom was unresponsive.

Because medical crews were unable to get to the area, a high rail truck with the Royal Gorge Route Railroad was called to the scene and transported the man to Parkdale for further help.

Lifesaving efforts were made but were unsuccessful, according to authorities. His name has not been released at this time.

Multiple agencies assisted, including Fremont Search and Rescue, Flight for Life, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Royal Gorge Route Railroad.

The investigation is ongoing.