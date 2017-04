Awkward Kiss Cam Moment Number 324… pic.twitter.com/bA52qa5ndq — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 28, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Things got very awkward during Thursday night’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

How do a mother and son react when they land on the Kiss Cam?

The son shakes his head to the camera, mouthing “She’s my mom.”

His mom’s reaction? Priceless.