Clean-up crews in Pueblo will be working throughout the night, to get everything back up and running after Saturday’s storm.

The storm, knocked out power and scattered tree limbs all across town.

“Within a block there’s two or three houses that are just you know, everything is down on them,” said Larry Brunn, who works with tree clean-up.

Brunn said, he suspects the trees’ broke so easily, because of recent wind storms.

Something Tanya Lesperance, who lives in Pueblo County, can attest to after her father’s trailer was nearly smashed by a giant tree.

“Barely missed his trailer, like by this much, it would have like crushed his whole trailer if it would have hit it,” said Lesperance.

According to Black Hills Energy, more than 9,200 customers were affected by outages in the area this morning.

That number has significantly decreased, thanks to the hard-working crews trying to restore power.

As of 6 pm Saturday night, Black Hills Energy says over 3,700 customers are still without power and have mapped out the areas being affected.

Black Hills Energy adds, additional workers have been hired or used from other areas to make sure the clean-up process goes smoothly and quickly.