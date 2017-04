Related Coverage Man found dead near Highway 24 identified

EL PASO COUNY, Colo. — Authorities have arrested a third suspect in connection with a homicide off Highway 24 earlier this month.

On Friday the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Israel Jimenez-Roldan, who also goes by Puerto Rico and Rico, on the charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender related to the investigation of the murder of Lawrence Gloster.

Gloster was found dead in eastern El Paso County April 8.

Jimenez-Roldan also faces a charge of driving under restraint, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The investigation is ongoing.