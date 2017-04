COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after several shots were fired at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs early Saturday.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 4700 block of Rusina Road.

Police responded to the area to investigate a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, officers heard several gunshots fired and saw someone running from the scene.

Police detained a boy who was found with a handgun.

According to authorities, an investigation revealed several shots were fired into the front door of the apartment complex.

There were no reported injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.