COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after two men were injured in a fight Thursday.

It happened just after 10 a.m. at a home in the 6000 block of Colony Circle.

At the scene, police found a man inside the home with stab wounds.

Police say a second man with a cut on his hand was contacted outside the home.

An investigation determined the two men were involved in a physical fight involving a knife, and both men received non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending based on the outcome of the investigation, according to police.