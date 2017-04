PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect is facing charges including DUI and vehicular homicide after a 2-car crash in Pueblo claimed the life of a man.

According to Pueblo police, a SUV driven by 30-year-old Andrew Briseno was traveling north on Acero Avenue when it ran a red light and collided with a black truck traveling west on Lakeview.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.

Officials say the driver of the truck, identified as 62-year-old Lawrence Duran, died of his injuries.

The initial investigation indicates the SUV is believed to have been speeding, with alcohol also possibly being a factor, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.