COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed while walking in the area of Union Boulevard and St. Vrain Street Thursday night.

Police say the victim was walking in the area just before 10:30 p.m. when he was stabbed by the suspect.

Police say the stabbing may be a result of a robbery, but it is unclear at this time.

Authorities spoke to the victim at Memorial Central Hospital where he was being treated, but he was unable to provide any information.

According to police, the victim’s girlfriend says she was told an unknown amount of money was stolen.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.