COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A former Fort Carson soldier who killed a man during the burglary of a marijuana grow in Colorado Springs has been sentenced to 62 years in prison.

The Associated Press reports 25-year-old Daniel Newell was sentenced Friday for the April 2016 death of 29-year-old Kyle Sullivan. Newell acknowledged cutting Sullivan’s throat after he was knocked unconscious.

Prosecutors say Newell and 28-year-old Michael Durante intended to burglarize a marijuana cultivation site that belonged to Sullivan’s roommates, thinking no one would be there at the time.

Durante knocked Sullivan down with a baseball bat before Newell killed the man.

Durante, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole, served with Newell in Iraq in 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.