COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An 18-year-old girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping after fighting off a man Friday in Otis Park.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the area of Iowa Avenue and E. Monument Street.

According to police, the girl was walking on the southwest side of Otis Park when the suspect approached her from behind and bear-hugged her, attempting to kidnap her.

Police say she fought back and was able to escape. She sought medical treatment for an unknown injury.

The suspect has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.