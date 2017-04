COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Federal investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who burglarized a Colorado Springs gun shop earlier this month.

The burglary happened just after 2 a.m. April 18 at Springs Armory on Waynoka Road in eastern Colorado Springs. Four or five masked suspects stole 22 handguns and rifles from the store in less than five minutes, according to investigators.

Video of the burglary is available above. Photos of the suspects and the suspect vehicle, described as a Dodge Neon or similar, are available below.

Anyone with information is asked to call one of the following numbers:

ATF Tip Line at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867)

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867)

