EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are looking for a third suspect in connection with the death of a man whose body was found along Highway 24 in eastern El Paso County earlier this month.

Lawrence Gloster II, 23, was found dead inside an abandoned building between Peyton and Calhan on April 8. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with his death. Anthony Loya, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Jorge Galvan-Flores, 34, is charged with possession of weapons by a previous offender.

Deputies are now looking for a third suspect, 47-year-old Israel Jimenez-Roldan, also known as “Puerto-Rico” or “Rico.” He is wanted on charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender in connection with the case.

Jimenez-Roldan is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He speaks with a heavy accent. Deputies said he is actively evading law enforcement and could be armed. He frequents stores in the areas of Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway, Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway, and Pikes Peak Avenue and Printer’s Parkway, according to deputies.

Deputies said he frequently switches cars, but may be driving a black VW Corrado with black rims or hubcaps.

Photos of the suspect and car are available above. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.