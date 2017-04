COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been sentenced to prison for fatally stabbing another man in Colorado Springs last year.

Daniel Alan Newell, 25, was sentenced Friday to 62 years in prison, including 48 years for the murder of Kyle Sullivan. Sullivan, 29, was found dead in a home on North Seventh Street on April 15, 2016.

Newell pled guilty in January to second-degree murder and first-degree burglary in connection with the death.

Newell’s co-defendant, Michael Durante, was convicted of first-degree murder in February. Durante was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.