PUEBLO, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash in Pueblo Friday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Acero Avenue and Lakeview Avenue. Police said a car headed north on Acero ran a stop sign and hit a truck that was headed west on Lakeview.

Police said a 62-year-old man was killed in the crash. The man’s name has not been released.

Police said the suspect driver is being treated at the hospital. Speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash.

