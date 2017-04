Related Coverage Pinwheel garden at City Hall to raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As April comes to an end, so does Child Abuse Prevention Month. As part of the finale to this month’s activities, a giant pinwheel was installed at the Citizens Service Center Thursday.

In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel as the national symbol for child abuse prevention. It serves as a reminder of the great childhood desired for all kids.

“We need to eradicate child abuse, again, not only in El Paso County, Colorado, but in the entire nation,” District 2 county commissioner Mark Waller said. “So I hope this serves as a symbol, a reminder, and maybe a question for some people to say, ‘Why is that there? Help me understand,’ and it’ll give us an opportunity to explain child abuse prevention to those folks as well.”

April is also National County Government Month, highlighting the critical role counties play in keeping communities safe.