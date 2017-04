With heavy, wet snow expected Friday through Saturday, many people are stocking up on last minute items.

“It’s definitely more crowded than it usually is. I purposely went to this one because it’s not as crowded as the one by my house,” said Charis Johnson, Shopper at King Soopers.

Johnson, was one of many folks out and about, she says, that morning cup of coffee sent her shopping.

“It was actually prompted by a text from my husband to just get creamer for him so,” said Johnson.

Like any mom though, Johnson says you have to sneak in those greens too.

“Well I make sure I get the fruits and vegetables, but I usually get more junk food than I should,” said Johnson.

Aside from the everyday items that people are picking up ahead of the storm, the American Red Cross also has some great reminders.