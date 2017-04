Related Coverage Colorado Springs barista recovering after nearly losing her arm in freak accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs baristas are stepping up big time to help fellow barista Eliza Lovett, who nearly lost her arm in a freak accident while roasting coffee.

Baristas from coffee shops across town are filling her shifts at Story Coffee Company–and they’re not accepting a dime. Their wages and tips will go straight to Lovett, so she’s still getting paid as she recovers.

“One of our slogans is ‘community by way of coffee,'” barista and business owner Bevan Cammell said. “This is an opportunity to practice what we preach. Being part of the community means helping each other out when things aren’t going your way.”

Thursday, Lovett had another operation on her arm. The other baristas are planning to fill in for the next two months, but if she needs more time, they’ll make it happen.