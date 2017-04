COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tourism in Southern Colorado continues to boom. With some top attractions getting some national attention recently, another record breaking year is expected.

“2016 was a banner year for tourism, we saw record visitors,” said Chelsy Offutt with the Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau.

More than 20 million people visited the Pikes Peak region and even more are expected this year.

“We all know what gems we have here in the Pikes Peak region,” said Offutt.

One of those gems sees more than 2 million visitors every year.

“You really have to invite them, but it’s so easy to show them, you can tell them all day long, but to show them these amazing pictures and videos really help tell that story,” said Offutt.

According to TripAdvisor, Garden of the Gods is one of the top attractions in the country.

And it’s not just Garden of the Gods that brings people here.

“We’ve got several different ways to do Pikes Peak, you can drive it, you can take the train, you can do the bike ride down with challenge unlimited,” said P.K. Knickenbocker with Pikes Peak Country Attractions.

The zoo is also a big attraction and it’s expected to bring in a lot more visitors with its newest member. There was also the Pterodactyl thrill ride at Cave of the Winds that drew national attention.

“It’s so much fun to watch, it’s so engaging because you can almost just imagine what they’re feeling in that moment when they’re doing that drop,” said Knickenbocker.

With so much to do, hotels in the area are sure to stay busy over the next few months.

“Hotels are definitely in high demand, whether it’s a B&B or a cabin or retreat center, we have a lot to offer people,” added Offutt.

Of course all those visitors are good for the local economy. $63 per second is pumped into the local economy by tourists.