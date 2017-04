DIVIDE, Colo. – The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center is adding to their Wolf Pack.

A Timber wolf, named Amarock is now warming up to his new home.

Amarock spent his first full day Thursday, at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center.

He was actually brought to Colorado, from a Colombian zoo, and before that was rescued from the Illegal Wildlife Trade.

He’ll now play an important part in education at the center.

“The Illegal Wildlife Trade, is the second most responsible cause for our endangered species today. And a lot of our animal extinction, we’ve lost about 52-percent of our animals,” said Stacey Rampp, Volunteer at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center.

Because of his past, Amarock will be used as an educational animal.

“He is going to be a great Ambassador for his species, so we can continue to educate people about wolves and not only that but also, the Illegal Wildlife Trade and bring awareness to that,” said Rampp.

Work without play wouldn’t be fair, that’s why there’s several plans for Amarock’s future, including a potential girlfriend.

“We have a lone female here and we’re hoping that she’ll have a liking to him and they can be paired up as good friends,” said Darlene Kobobel, Founder and President of the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center.

Visitors are welcome to go and see Amarock any time.

He’ll remain in his enclosure for about a month, before being paired up with another wolf.

Click here, for more information on tours, times and prices at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center.