COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Relief could soon be coming to thousands of drivers who commute to the Denver area each day.

The Colorado Department of Transportation looking at what needs to be done now and in the future to accommodate all the traffic on I-25.

A Planning and Environmental Linkages study is now underway to identify immediate and longer-term solutions to I-25.

An open house was held Thursday evening to give drivers an update and a chance to add their comments and suggestions to the project.

“It’s a mess, like we all know it’s a mess,” said Tom LaValley, who went to the meeting.

68 thousand cars travel I-25, connecting Colorado’s biggest cities.

“We haven’t studied this stretch in a long time, we did improve I-25 to the north and the south and now we’re seeing that in the middle here we’re really needing to take a look at it and see what improvements we need to make,” SAID Carrie Dejiacomo, the projects manager.

That middle is the 18 mile stretch, known as “The Gap”, that runs from Monument to Castle Rock.

“There are times when it’s fine and it’s doable, but there’s a lot of times it’s not, in particularly certain times of year, certain time of day it’s much more difficult than it used to be,” said Megan Phillips, who commute to see family.

The first step in deciding what to do with the interstate is a study focused on developing a clear and supported plan of action. More importantly a vision for the future.

“We are looking to see if we need to add three lanes in the gap section or four lanes,” said Dijiacomo.

Those that drive that stretch every day, giving their thoughts on how to improve that daily commute.

“I don’t care for state money to be used for bike paths nor for trolleys and trains, i want extra lanes,” said LaValley.

“I think that trains and light rail seems like it’s a way to accommodate that kind of traffic,” suggested Phillips.

Money for the study is already there, but it’s the dollars to pay for the expansion that’s not there. Drivers though say they’re not too concerned.

“The money’s in the budget, we just got to find it, I’m convinced of that,” added LaValley.

If the funding does come through, the goal is to start construction in the summer of 2019 on “The Gap.

It’s estimated the cost will be anywhere from $290 to $570 million.

The public can give their input on what they’d like to see, you can do that by visiting https://www.codot.gov/projects/I25COSDEN