COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Nearly everyone in Colorado Springs knows how great Garden of the Gods is. It’s easy to access and free. TripAdvisor has taken notice of the park once again. They have rolled out this year’s top attractions based on searches and the Garden of the Gods ranks 10th. Back in 2014, the travel site rated it as top’s in the country.

Topping the list is the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. The rest of the top 10 includes New York Tour1 in New York City, DC trails in our nation’s capital, Kualoa in Hawaii, High Roller in Las Vegas, Grand Canyon South Rim and Antelope Canyon in Arizona Disney in California and Havasu Falls also in Arizona.

To see the rest of the list, head to tripadvisor’s website: http://ir.tripadvisor.com/releasedetail.cfm?releaseid=1022890