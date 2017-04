COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — If your teenager is looking for something to do this summer and is interested in becoming a police officer, they can take part in a unique opportunity being put on by several local law enforcement agencies.

The 3rd Annual Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy is set for June 5th-9th. It’s being put on by the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Fountain Police Department, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy provides young adults with a unique opportunity to learn about the operations of regional law enforcement agencies in El Paso County.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are the host agencies for this week-long class. Some of the courses will include jail operations, patrol procedures, SWAT, K-9, Explosives Unit, criminal investigations, search and rescue, and the Metro Crime Lab. Teens will also tour secure areas within the Criminal Justice Center (County Jail), the Evidence Facility, and courtrooms at the Terry R. Harris Judicial Complex.

The Academy will run from June 5 through June 9, 2017 from 9:00AM to 4:00PM. The classes will take place at the Southeast & Armed Services YMCA located at 2190 Jet Wing Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80916.

Interested applicants must be between the ages of 13-17 by May 25, 2017 to be eligible. Applicants must be El Paso County residents and currently enrolled in or recently graduated from a school in El Paso County.

Applications must be printed, completed, and received by Wednesday, May 25, 2017, at 5:00PM. Please note the “Academy Participation Liability Waiver and Indemnification Agreement” must be signed in the presence of a Notary Public. Notary Public services for the Teen Academy may be obtained at any of the Colorado Springs Police Department police stations at no cost. For additional information or questions, please contact Officer Bernardino Bañuelos or Officer Jessica Kuhn at 719-444-7410 or cspdcommunityrelations@springsgov.com.

The application can be found at: https://cspd.coloradosprings.gov/content/teen-law-enforcement-academy.

Please submit completed applications to:

Community Relations

Colorado Springs Police Department

705 South Nevada Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903