U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson will retire from military service later this year, the Academy announced Thursday.

Johnson became superintendent of the Academy in August 2013. She is the first woman to hold the post. Johnson is a 1981 graduate of the Academy, a Rhodes scholar, and a command pilot with more than 3,600 hours of flight time.

The official date of Johnson’s retirement and the name of her successor have not yet been announced.