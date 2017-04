COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Kiddos at Evans Elementary got quite the surprise Tuesday!

Players from the Switchbacks came out for a special story time.

The Switchbacks and the Community Partnership for Child Development teamed up to give kids in low income families a special experience.

Players who volunteered their time said it was humbling.

“Having good role models and having the love that we can show these kids in any way or form or what not. Whether it’s our time, whether it’s reading a book or what not, just to really show the community we truly do care for them,” said Switchbacks defender Davy Armstrong.

“I like giving back to the community, I feel like it’s very important. Without the community, there wouldn’t be [a] Switchbacks team,” said Switchbacks captain Rony Argueta.