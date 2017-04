COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The new Silver Key Pantry is asking for your helping filling the shelves with items needed for seniors.

Silver Key says although they do receive a monthly food allotment, things like personal hygiene products are not included but needed in the program.

Silver Key has space for seniors to not only receive their Federal food program box each month, but also choose items they might not be able to receive anywhere else.

The following items are needed:

Canned Pantry Items:

Chicken

Fruit

Vegetables

Soups

Beans

Chili

Pasta

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Cereal

Hygiene Items:

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Shampoo / Conditioner (small bottles)

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Lotion

Baby Powder

Tissues

All donations of non-perishable food items and hygiene products may be dropped off at the Silver Key office at 1605 S. Murray Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Each month, Silver Key provides nutrition assistance to nearly 1,200 seniors enrolled in the Pantry.

For more information about Silver Key Senior Services Nutrition programs, call 884-2300 or visit their website.