COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Summer break is fast approaching!

This Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, the YMCA of the Pikes Peak region is kicking off the summer season with Healthy Kids Day.

It’s an annual, national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families.

Also at the event at the Southwest YMCA there will be free car seat checks to make sure your precious cargo is strapped in correctly.

“Four out of 5 car seats are not installed correctly,” said coordinator Lauren Kent with Safe Kids Coalition of Colorado Springs. “Here in the Springs, our second most injury that we see in the emergency rooms are car accidents, and it’s mostly because the car seat was not attached to the car correctly.”

You will need to set up an appointment to attend by calling 719-305-7233.

Also at every Y in town you’ll find tons of activities, including games, car seat checks, visits with Olympians, face painting, arts and crafts, photo booths, obstacle courses, rock walls and reading to dogs.

