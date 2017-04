CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A Cañon City principal is on paid administrative leave and now parents and teachers are upset and want answers.

During a school board meeting, John Pavlicek, principal of Harrison K-8, found out his contract would not be renewed.

No reason was given and parents who attended the meeting are not happy about it.

On Tuesday we spoke with Joseph Bottjer, who was at the meeting and is also a substitute teacher at the school.

He told us this latest development is very unsettling.

Many people including teachers were blindsided by this outcome, considering they expected the principal’s contract to be renewed.

They said this affects the kids more than anyone else.

“We’ve had 7 principals in the last 10 years so there’s really no consistency for these kids for like a safe learning environment or whatever. They have a lot of attitude issues there with the kids because they don’t know who to trust, their leadership and who’s leading them. It’s just truly sad, these people are selfless, you know,” said Bottjer.

According to the Canon City Daily Record, Superintendent George Welsh said the decision to place the principal on leave for the remainder of the school year was made based on legal advice the district received after a recent school board meeting.

Bottjer started a petition to “bring back principal Pavlicek.” Over 80 people have signed the petition as of Wednesday night.