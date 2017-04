COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new restaurant in Colorado Springs claims to be the first in the state to allow customers to dine indoors with their dogs.

Pub Dog Colorado opened Monday after several years of planning. It’s located at 2207 Bott Avenue, just west of the intersection of Highway 24 and 21st Street in western Colorado Springs.

The restaurant includes three separate dining experiences: a 34-seat indoor restaurant that allows on-leash dogs, a 48-seat dining hall with no dogs allowed, and a 1,300-square-foot patio that accommodates 60 people and their on-leash dogs. There’s also a 3,000-square-foot fenced off-leash area where dogs can socialize while their humans enjoy a meal.

The menu includes a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, and pizzas, along with nine Colorado craft beers on tap.

Dog-friendly restaurant in Colorado Springs View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Dog-friendly indoor eating area / Viktoria Gallagher - FOX21 News Order counter / Viktoria Gallagher - FOX21 News Dogs enjoying the off-leash area Wednesday afternoon / Viktoria Gallagher - FOX21 News Dogs enjoying the off-leash area Wednesday afternoon / Viktoria Gallagher - FOX21 News The white pizza includes artichoke dip, artichokes, red onion, and fire-braised chicken / Viktoria Gallagher - FOX21 News