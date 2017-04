COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A local high school girls’ soccer team will be holding a donation drive to collect new and used soccer equipment for kids in Mexico.

“We want to do something to help by providing equipment for an entire soccer league with extra cleats and shin guards,” said Paul Karlstrum, organizer of the drive.

The girls from Evangelical Christian Academy High School will be collecting new and used soccer equipment this Saturday, April 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at El Pomar Sports Complex Olin Turf Field.

The donations will be given to youth in Zihuatanejo, Mexico who need basic equipment to play on a team.

The following new / used items are needed:

Cleats

Shin Guards

Soccer Balls

Uniforms

Coaching Equipment

You can drop off donations at the blue shoe box by the entrance to the field.

If you have any questions, contact Paul Karlstrum at 719-231-6142 or via email at pkarlstrum@msn.com.

The soccer drive is weather permitting.