COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officials have completed an investigation into the January officer-involved shooting outside an Arby’s in Colorado Springs.

According to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, they have concluded that the two Colorado Springs Police Department officers involved – Anthony D’Agostino and Christopher Dryman – were justified when they fired their weapons at the suspect, Shawn Michael Oliver.

The shooting happened January 12 around 9 p.m. in a parking lot outside an Arby’s restaurant in the 600 block of West Garden of the Gods Road.

According to officials, the suspect drew his gun and after failing to obey the officers’ commands to put his gun down, he fired at Dryman and D’Agostino.

Both police officers returned fire, hitting Oliver, according to officials.

Dryman and D’Agostino were not injured.

Oliver has since recovered and is currently being held in the El Paso County Jail, where he faces charges of criminal attempt to commit first degree murder, first degree assault on a peace officer and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 5.