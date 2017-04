FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers and others at Fort Carson are “taking back the night.”

This is all to culminate Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

The event is designed to educate the community on who to contact if one of their family members, soldiers or battle buddies becomes a statistic of sexual violence.

“We are bringing families together to let them know they are not alone, that there are resources out there for them,” said ______

While it’s only in its second year at Fort Carson, “Take Back the Night” events date back to the 70s.

They’re held in more than 30 countries and often include marches, rallies and vigils.

