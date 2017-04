FALCON, Colo. — A Falcon restaurant is stepping up to help the family of the high school senior killed by a suspected drunk driver.

The owner of Culver’s in Falcon said it just “seemed like the right thing to do.”

All day today until close, Culver’s will donate every dime made to Michael Finley’s family to cover funeral and other expenses.

The restaurant, located at 7220 N. Meridian Road near Rolling Thunder Way, is open until 10 p.m.

Finley was killed two weeks ago on Woodmen Road in Falcon by a suspected DUI driver.

