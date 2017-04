Newborn giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Msitu the giraffe and her newborn calf / Courtesy Cheyenne Mountain Zoo The newborn giraffe calf / Courtesy Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Msitu the giraffe and her newborn calf / Courtesy Cheyenne Mountain Zoo The newborn giraffe calf / Courtesy Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is welcoming its latest addition–a newborn giraffe.

The healthy calf was born Tuesday night. It’s the second offspring for mom Msitu, who was also born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and the third for dad Khalid. The calf joins the zoo’s existing herd of 16 giraffe. Its sex is not yet known.

The giraffe building will be closed Tuesday to allow Msitu and the baby some quiet time to bond and nurse. Assuming that mom and baby are nursing consistently, the public will be allowed to view them on a limited basis starting Thursday, according to zoo staff. The giraffe will be named after he or she is 30 days old.

There have been 199 giraffes born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo since 1954.