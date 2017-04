DOVE VALLEY, Colo. — It’s been less than a week since the start of the voluntary veteran mini camp, and Broncos players are already noticing a different vibe around practice.

A new year means a new season for the Broncos — one of which includes a renewed energy and new faces.

“I can definitely feel that juice,” said cornerback Chris Harris Jr. “You can feel everybody has a little pep in their step. Maybe it’s because of new coaches, you got a clean slate, the opportunity to start over. It could be a lot of things.”

As mini camp rolls on, Vance Joseph has set a tone of urgency as he continues to get the feel for his new role as the Broncos head coach.

“He’s our leader,” said linebacker Von Miller. “You can definitely feel the energy coming off of him. He’s going to be a great one for us. They always do a great job here. We get the best of the best if you look at our coaching staff.”

One of Joseph’s biggest tasks this off season will be choosing either Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch as the teams’ starting quarterback.

“I was just watching Trevor walk around, he’s still walking around with that same confidence,” said wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. “You see Paxton and he see’s the opportunity at hand being the young guy last year.”

Also on the to-do list is re-configuring the offense.

“We went out every single week and we tried to progress, we tried to get better, we had a young quarterback,” said Sanders. “You know and I think that some games we did get better, we just didn’t score in the red zone. So hopefully this year it’s number one offense and number one defense.”

After missing the post season last year, players say the work in off season training this year is crucial.

“You know we got to go out there and play,” said Miller. “That’s the most important thing. You don’t win any games here in OTA’s. This is just a feel out the new scheme, the new players. When you come back for training camp, it’s time to go. You want to take advantage of every rep you get out here.”