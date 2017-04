PUEBLO, Colo. — On Wednesday night those who live along or use Colorado Route 96 got to look at the plans for the widening project.

The project will take place between Orman and Abriendo Avenues.

Design efforts are currently underway to improve a 5-block stretch.

This road has become a very popular route through Pueblo from the south side to downtown and has become a safety concern.

“So speed is high, there is a safety concern, so that is what we wanted to look at – how do we make this stretch of road safer,” said Michelle Peulen with CDOT.

This project will ultimately provide a shared turn lane in the center of the roadway for drivers turning left onto Grant, Pitkin, Routt or Evans Avenues and provide more clearly defined pedestrian crossings.