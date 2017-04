MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after 11 trash bags full of marijuana were found along a Manitou Springs road last week.

Police said around 11:45 a.m. April 20, they got a call about suspicious activity on Old Crystal Park Road. The caller told police that a vacation rental was possibly being used for an illegal marijuana operation. Police went to the property, but didn’t see anything suspicious. Then, around 1:30 p.m., they learned that two men in a van had returned to the vacation rental for an unknown reason. Officers searched for the van, but could not find it.

During their investigation, officers found several large trash bags abandoned near Crystal Hills Boulevard, about a mile and a half from the vacation home. The 11 trash bags contained about 262 pounds of marijuana, according to police.

Police said the two incidents are likely related. Anyone with information is asked to call El Paso County dispatch at 719-390-5555, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).