COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Monday, two men stood outside Falcon High School with signs reading “You Are Loved” in the wake of recent tragedies at the school.

The photo has since gone viral and although little is known about the men in the photos, the message was understood loud and clear.

On the FOX21 Facebook page, many expressed gratitude for the act of kindness.

District 49 has seen the losses of four staff members recently. Administrator Dr. Julia Roark was riding her bicycle when she was hit by a car on April 20. Banning Lewis Ranch Academy teacher Rachel Dewey died while skiing near Glen Cove on Pikes Peak March 20, and transportation director Richard Hammond was found dead in his car in Denver February 16.

Additionally, two Falcon High School students have recently died. Michael Finley was killed in a crash April 14 by a suspected drunk driver in Falcon, and sophomore Alex Bourbon died April 19.

In the wake of the tragedies, the man behind the “You Are Loved” movement issued a letter to the teens at Falcon High School.

He’s choosing to remain anonymous, but in the letter he goes on to describe how as a high schooler, he too “didn’t fit in” and “wanted to end it all, permanently.”

“I’ve been there, I get it,” he writes. “That is why I made the signs.”

Toward the end of the letter, he explains he’s created an email account where anyone can send a message and talk about anything anonymously.

It doesn’t end there.

Last we checked, two more groups have since been created under the “You Are Loved” umbrella. A public #YouAreLoved group with over 400 members showed ‘You Are Loved’ necklaces and even bumper stickers.

The group is open to anyone who wants to discuss the issues at hand.

Aside from social media, the man behind the signs says he’ll be showing up randomly at other local high schools to continue spreading the message.

“Students need to be reminded that they are loved, even when things are going well,” he said. “Randomly blessing them is one of the best ways to do that.”

He’s also encouraging the community to join in on the movement and “find ways to randomly show their love and support for high schoolers.”