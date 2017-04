COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Vanguard School, a charter high school in District 12, has retained its spot as sixth best public high school in Colorado for 2017, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Vanguard wasn’t the only Colorado Springs-area school that made the list.

Other schools with recognition include:

The Classical Academy: 15th

Palmer Ridge High School: 22nd

James Irwin Charter High School: 23rd

Cheyenne Mountain High School: 25th

Schools were awarded gold, silver or bronze based on their performance on state-required tests, graduation rates, and how well they prepare students for college.

The rankings include data on over 22,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.