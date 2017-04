COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Just in time for summer!

District 11 is now taking applications for their Summer Enrichment Series, a fun learning opportunity for students kindergarten through 7th grade to engage with over 130 different Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math-based classes.

The classes, which are performance-based instead of test-based, will be held at 8 different elementary schools and four middle schools.

Breakfast and lunch will also be provided to all students at no cost.

Toby Lefere with the Summer Enrichment Series says it’s a great way for students to learn something they don’t get to do during the school year.

“It gives them a time to kind of explore some things that they may not have been able to explore during the regular school year and it give them that opportunity to continue to learn things that they may not have otherwise learned in the regular classroom,” said Lefere.

Registration is open now through May 19, with classes beginning the first week of June.

>> Click here to register and learn more.