PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal collision between a car and tractor-trailer Tuesday.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Highway 50 at the intersection of South McCulloch Boulevard West.

Troopers say a Honda Fit was traveling westbound on the highway making a left-hand turn onto McCulloch when it collided with an eastbound Peterbilt Tractor-trailer.

After the impact, the Honda went off the side of the road, rolling once before coming to a stop in an eastbound lane of Highway 50, according to authorities. The Peterbilt continued eastbound and went off the south side of the road before it came to a stop.

The driver of the Honda, a 34-year-old man from Pueblo West, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to authorities. His name has not been released at this time.

The driver of the Peterbilt, 32-year-old Darrell Fisher of Pueblo, was not injured. He was wearing his seat belt.

Right now, troopers say alcohol and drug use are not suspected, but the Honda failing to yield right of way is being considered as the contributing factor in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.