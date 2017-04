COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People were practicing their right to protest in Colorado Springs where about a dozen concerned citizens gathered outside Cory Gardner’s Colorado Springs office Tuesday.

They were calling on the senator to support legislation that will protect the planet.

The peaceful demonstration was organized by the Colorado Action Network, a group that advocates for climate change awareness and the protection of the EPA.

“People like Donald Trump and his administration and Cory Gardner who is just going along with it, are telling us everything is just going to be fine, just keep calm. We’re out here to tell Cory Gardner, it’s time to grow a backbone and stand up to these drastic cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency,” said concerned citizen Jacob Foreman.

Event organizers say there is no issue more important than the health of our planet.