COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the driver who crashed a car on Fillmore Street Monday evening, injuring the passenger.

Police said around 10:30 p.m., officers saw a car speeding eastbound on Fillmore Street. They tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop. As the officers approached the intersection of Fillmore Street and Stone Avenue, they saw the car had crashed on the center median.

Officers and K9s searched for the driver, who had run away, but were unsuccessful.

The passenger, who had remained on the scene, was hospitalized with an injury to her arm.

Police said there is no threat to the community. Their investigation is ongoing.