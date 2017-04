COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are continuing to investigate a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Monday, April 17, but authorities say no charges will be filed.

Police responded to the 1900 block of S. Circle Drive near Monterey Road around 1 p.m.

An investigation revealed a 62-year-old pedestrian was attempting to cross three lanes of S. Circle Drive and was hit by a car traveling eastbound. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment but died of injuries Sunday, April 23.

Police say the accident was not in a crosswalk-marked area.

Speed and/or alcohol/drugs are not considered to be factors, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 11th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs and the fourth pedestrian fatality this year.

At this time last year, there were 7 traffic-related fatalities.